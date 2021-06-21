Muttaburra show a ‘wonderful success’

MUTTABURRA residents were ecstatic to welcome back the Muttaburra Stock Show after a two-year hiatus due to drought and COVID-19.

Muttaburra Show Society president Hugh Button said the show had a very happy crowd.

“Usually, people in the area are quite modest with their feedback, but this year the positive feedback is strong across all sectors of the show,” he said.

“Everyone wanted to contribute in a wonderful way.”

While the show did not get as many competitors as they would have liked, the enthusiastic crowd reportedly more than made up for it.

Mr Button said the crowd greatly gravitated toward the sheep races, the dog trials, and especially the exuberant dinosaur races.

Mr Button said the crowd was still laughing and talking about the dinosaur races hours later.

“There was something for everyone,” he said.

“Young or old, city or country, man or woman.”

Mr Button said he was pleased with the sheer number of things the attendees had to interact with.

“There was never a dull moment, there was just so much happening,” he said.

Mr Button said it was wonderful to see people back at the show, especially after missing out due to COVID-19 last year and drought the year before.

“It was terrific to see it after a two-year break,” he said.

The show had exhibitors from far and wide, but Mr Button said it was humbling to see the prizes were skewed in the local’s favour.

For next year, Mr Button said the show will be looking to evolve, as it does every year.

While Mr Button said he was unsure what the changes will be — they were always looking for new and interesting activities.

Mr Button, and the Muttaburra Show Society, wanted to thank their sponsors and everyone who came on the day — exhibitors and visitors both.

