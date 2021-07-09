Longreach to receive road funding

LONGREACH residents have received a major road safety boost with the Australian Government announcing it will invest $57,500 toward three projects under the 2021–22 Black Spot Program.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said community input was critical to identifying key black spots in the electorate.

“Road crashes place major emotional and economic strains on all affected communities but particularly the families and friends of the victims,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I am pleased to see three high-priority projects in Longreach and Ilfracombe will be delivered under the 2021–22 funding round. Local projects include: Longreach Muttaburra Road at Longreach will receive $10,000 to install road furniture to identify the road curves and upcoming floodways and provide delineation, Longreach Tocal Road at Longreach will receive $12,500 to improve signage, install delineation and remove vegetation; and

Muttaburra Road North of Ilfracombe Aramac Road at Ilfracombe will receive $35,000 to install road furniture and delineation.

Mr Littleproud said the Coalition Government is investing in road safety right across the nation to ensure Australians get home sooner and safer, as even one death or one serious injury crash on our roads is one too many.

“Motorists living within and visiting Maranoa will be pleased to know a total of 21 notorious black spots in the electorate will be fixed with a total $2,398,000 under the 2021-22 Black Spot Program,” he said.

“None of these projects would be delivered without the community’s vital input and I encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds.

“This major investment is part of the Australian Government’s commitment to building safer roads right across the nation.”

Under the latest funding round, $20.8 million will be invested in 67 Black Spot projects across Queensland, making an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on Queensland roads and building on previous investments in the state.

For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots.



