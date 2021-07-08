Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
8 July, 2021

Local bank supports community

Vital community group receives welcome donation


Mary Bell from Longreach Meals On Wheels and Mollie Hart from CBA Longreach. PHOTO: Supplied.

THE Commonwealth Bank Longreach branch employees have donated $500 to Longreach Meals on Wheels as part of a nationwide community donation program. 

Commonwealth Bank QLD Greater West Area Manager, Michelle Smith said they are pleased to support Longreach Meals on Wheels. 

“Many communities across Australia face ongoing challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s important for us to give back to local organisations who continue to do good work within our community.  

“Longreach Meals on Wheels are busy delivering meals to our community members in need and they are celebrating their 40th year of operation this year, so it’s great to be able to support them in this great work,” said Ms Smith. 

