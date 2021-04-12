Jill-of-all-trades takes Zonta award

RHIANNON Matthews has been described as a hardworking, quiet achiever, who puts 150 per cent into any task thrown her way.

She was recently announced as the recipient of the 2021 Zonta Club of Longreach Achiever Award.

Rhiannon grew up in the region and owns a local florist in Eagle Street, while raising a family and studying online.

Zonta’s Barb Huff presented the trophy to Rhiannon.

“Each year there's women who get nominated for achievements throughout the year and this year I took the win which was lovely,” Rhiannon said.

“I cannot express how grateful I am for the people who nominated me and for the lovely, thoughtful individuals who voted for me and those who have just simply and tirelessly supported me in general.

“This win would not have been possible what this community’s help.

“It takes a village to raise a child, but it's also takes a whole town’s support to truly achieve what I have achieved, and I look forward to continuing my journey.”

Eighty guests enjoyed a dinner at Qantas Founders Museum last month when the 2021 Zonta Club of Longreach Achiever Award was winner was announced.

Rhiannon was unable to attend the Zonta Club of Longreach annual International Women’s Day celebration where her award was originally meant to be presented, along with and a bursary award for a student in the Longreach region.