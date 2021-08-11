Isisford callers to be relocated

THE Isisford Race Club has plans to demolish the race caller’s tower in the coming months, with plans to repair the existing judge’s tower.



Callers will be relocated to the judge’s tower which will be refurbished with new west south and east-facing windows for the callers to use.



Other repairs to the judge’s tower include new locks and reinforcement of floors and stairs.

Isisford Race Club President Ben Banks said funding from Queensland Race Club will cover the costs of the demolition and renovations.



“The caller’s tower is deteriorating,” he said.



“We received $20,000 in funding, which will go towards the removal of the caller’s tower and the renovations.



“It won’t improve the facilities as far as the general public go, but it gets the facilities up to scratch for the racing staff.”