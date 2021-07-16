Hollywood fashion sparkles to town

A HIT Australian film will have its original costumes showcased in a national exhibition set to visit a local township next month.

The Outback Gallery at the Waltzing Matilda Centre in Winton – the only stop in Queensland – will host The Dressmaker Costume Exhibition from August 7 to September 5.

Presented in partnership with the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) and Film Art Media, the exhibition celebrates the artistry of the film’s sumptuous designs, as well as the transformational power of fashion.

NFSA Chief Executive Officer Jan Muller said the NFSA, the custodian of the costumes, “was proud to be able to tour the exhibition around regional Australia”.

“Costumes can become as iconic as the films they were created for,” Mr Muller said.

“The Dressmaker touring costume exhibition is a perfect example of fashion, design and storytelling working together in perfect harmony.

“We hope the Winton audiences and visitors to the Outback Regional Gallery will be able to appreciate the level of artistry when they see the costumes up close.”

The exhibition is supported by the National Collecting Institutions Touring and Outreach Program, an Australian Government program aiming to improve access to the national collections for all Australians.

For more information about the exhibition, contact karens@matildacentre.com.au.