Hello new heath execs

Central West Health Chief Executive Jane Hancock said the fresh executives have been warmly welcomed and joined the Central West Hospital and Health Service’s senior management team this month.

“I’d like to welcome both Chris and Daniel to our team here in the Central West and look forward to working with them and the rest of our executive management team to continue delivering quality health services to all our communities,’’ Ms Hancock said.

“One of the Central West Health Board’s and our executive management team’s top priorities is to improve health services and health outcomes for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. “Daniel’s position has been created specially to lead and drive achievements towards fulfilling this priority.’’

Central West Health also welcomes Daniel Carter to a newly created position of Executive Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health.

Chris Sullivan has joined the health service as the new Executive Director of Finance, Infrastructure and Support Services.

Ms Hancock said Mr Sullivan had joined Central West Health from Mater Health Services, where he held an executive management position.

He also had an extensive career with PwC Consulting and has a professional passion for improving health services through the development of innovative and sustainable models of care.

“I aim to understand the needs of Central West communities by partnering with clinicians and patients to look for opportunities to deliver the best healthcare as efficiently as possible,’’ Mr Sullivan said.

“It is only through engaging in a transparent two-way conversation with users of our health care system that I can ensure that funding, efficiencies, investments and service prioritisation decisions are tailored to ensure the best health outcomes are delivered into the future.”

Ms Hancock said Mr Carter had more than 10 years’ experience working in Aboriginal community health, engagement and policy development.

“This includes experience working in local and state government and in non-government organisations,’’ she said.