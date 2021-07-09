Club rounds up $3k

A LOCAL rodeo club will benefit from a $3000 donation through a federal funding program.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced this week the Windorah Rodeo Club would receive the funding through the Strong Communities Program, to install plumbing and set the demountable office on stumps.

“The Windorah Rodeo Club host various horse events including campdrafts, rodeos, and gymkhanas which are open to community members from far and wide,” Mr Littleproud said.

“When hosting these events, the club is the social epicentre of the region and allows all members of the community to come together.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving community services across Maranoa because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other – this upgrade for the Windorah Rodeo Club reflects this.

“Regional communities are the heart of this country and I want to make sure that small capital projects are funded and the community gets exactly what it needs.”

Fourteen projects across Maranoa are being funded from Round Six of the Stronger Communities Programme, including additional funding to the Royal Theatre in Winton.