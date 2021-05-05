Business commemorates Anzacs with silhouettes

Ten per cent of their sales will go to support the families of returned veterans, and they already have pre-orders for 2022 after selling out this year.



Centwest Engineering & Steel Supplies Office Manager Jodie Browning said the Central Western community was passionate in their support of Anzac Day and all that it remembers, represents, and values, not the least of which was the privilege of democratic freedom.

“We are so proud to be part of a community that has such gratitude and appreciation,” she said.

“The silhouettes are made using sheet steel that is laser cut with our new CNC plasma cutter.

“They are then spray painted for longevity and we've hoped that a lot of our customers will back-light or front-light them with candles at dawn for an extra-special remembrance.”

Ms Browning said they had a customer who requested theirs was produced from a material that will purposely rust over time in reference to the poem, ‘age shall not weary them, nor the time condemn, at the going down of the sun, we will remember them’.

“I think this customer's choice was special as it is a representation that our memories may age and 'rust' over time, so it is our job to keep the spirit of our Anzacs alive so that we never forget the sacrifices that were made to ensure the freedoms and privileges that we are afforded today as part of our democratic society.”

This year marks the first year of producing the silhouettes as the company has just acquired the necessary CNC plasma cutter, and they were the brainchild of Ian Harris, owner of Centwest Engineering & Steel Supplies.

Centwest Engineering &Steel Supplies Sales Manager, Travis Browning, served 10 years in the air force and the son of the owner has been serving in the air force for 30 plus years.

“So, appreciation of our defence forces, and the sacrifices that those who have fallen, been injured in the line of duty or otherwise bearing the scars of war through PTSD or disability are an incredibly important part of the fabric of our lives,” Ms Browning said.

“We deeply appreciate the sacrifice that our defence force members, and through them, their families, have made for us so that we can live in freedom and with the comforts that are afforded us today.

“We should all be so grateful; our silhouettes were designed to help this celebration and to continue and perpetuate the Anzac spirit, particularly given COVID impacting upon traditional celebrations and marches in 2020.”

Ms Browning said the company was overwhelmed with the demand.

“More so, we are humbled and genuinely moved by how many families within the community value those who have, and who continue, to sacrifice on our behalf,” she said.

“It is a privilege for us to be able to contribute to this day in such a visual and emotive way.”



