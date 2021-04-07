Branching out

Since opening the store a month ago, Ms Webb said the community response to the store had been phenomenal.

Gidgee Tree primarily specializes in alternate health foods, with products made from organic materials.

“People have been very appreciative of having the alternative food sources,” said Ms Webb.

“All the positive comments and feedback we have had has been wonderful.

“I am lucky enough that I have local people who are also putting their gift ware and local items in and it is actually adding value to the shop.”

Local creator Paris Cox sells handmade candles and bath soaks at Gidgee Tree, along with tailor-made items and homewares from Hailey Jackson’s Lone Wolf Love Boutique.

“A lady from Quilpie will also be stocking here, she hand makes face and hand balms all from a 500-year-old Goat Tallow recipe,” said Ms Webb.

“A gentleman from Charleville has an olive grove and I will be getting his olive oil very soon too.

“I am hoping to work with more regional suppliers in terms of supporting other local small businesses because people want to have local produce and local products.” said Ms Webb.

Ms Webb said her products were being purchased from far and wide.

“I’ve had all my Belgian Easter chocolates supply purchased by a lady from Jundah,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to service people as far away as Jundah and to know that people are wanting to buy your products.”

The store caters for people who have allergies or intolerances or for those who do not wish to use products with chemicals.

The store has an eclectic blend of products ranging from organic shampoos, deodorants, food and supplements and homewares.

“I’m just excited and thrilled by the opportunity to be able to do something like this, especially at my age, its lovely to be able to have something different.”

The Gidgee Tree located in the main street and is open Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm and Saturday’s from 9am-12noon.