Blackall-Tambo releases new budget

LAST week, Blackall-Tambo Regional Councillors approved the budget for 2021/2022 at a special meeting held on Wednesday, June 16.



Mayor Andrew Martin said the council was pleased to present a balanced budget that would approve expenditure of $46.4 million over the 2021–22 period for operational, capital works, and services throughout the region.



The council voted for a minor increase in general rates, in the residential area this will mean an average increase of approximately $12 per year.



The land valuations issued by the Department of Resources for the first time in three years means there will be variations in the rate increases.



The council acknowledged the large variance in land valuations however it voted to increase total collection by 1.5 per cent.

It has provided for two discount periods upon issuing of relevant rate notices.



A 15 per cent discount if payment is received by council 30 days after the issue of rates and a 7.5 per cent discount for the second discount period if payment is received 45 days after the issue date.



The remission of general rates and services for eligible pensioners remains unchanged.



Other rate charges are as follows: Water charges saw an increase of 1.5 per cent, sewerage charges saw an increase of 1.5 per cent, garbage collection saw an increase of 1.5 per cent, and an additional charge will apply to town rural residents for waste management.



Due to the increased concerns from residents regarding dogs, there has been a significant increase in some animal management fees including dangerous dogs and the registration of additional dogs, while Council has for the first time, implemented a pensioner concession for desexed dogs.



Cr Martin concluded by stating that the current council will continue to manage assets, improve efficiencies and reduce borrowings to continue to create a liveable community now and into the future.



The budget documents are available on the Blackall-Tambo council website.