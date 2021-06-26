Please note javascript is required for full website functionality.
26 June, 2021

25 years of Qld history

Qantas Founders Museum hits 25.

By Kate Kiernan

The Qantas Founders Museum hit 25 last month. PHOTO: Kate Kiernan

ORIGINALLY designed to preserve the history of the company, the Qantas Founders Museum has gone on to set the example for displaying Queensland’s history and culture.  

The museum has been open 25 years as of last Wednesday and morning tea with freshly baked muffins was held to celebrate. 

Qantas Founders Museum CEO Tony Martin said it was such an exciting milestone.  
“25 years, when you think the idea for the museum, like the airline, started just as an idea in the outback,” Mr Martin said.  

“The museum started in a humble little tin shed, which is now a heritage-listed hanger. 

“It’s marvelous to see that we’ve gone from that to a multi-million-dollar complex, opening an 8,000 square metre roof last year with the Luminescent Longreach Sound and Light Show. 

Mr Martin said as a CEO, it’s been amazing to be a part of the museum’s journey.  
“For 13 years I’ve been here, and it’s been wonderful to be a part of it.”  

The museum employs up to 40 staff, helping the local economy.  

Mr Martin commented on the museum’s ability to allure tourists to the region.  

“They are our wealth providers – tourists – and they bring so much to our community, and more importantly, they take away their experiences from the museum and share those experiences with other people which creates even more visitations,” he said.  

“It’s imperative to make sure all our guests have the best experience possible.  
“And as a museum, year in year out, you have to focus on what displays you have on offer, how you refresh and recreate new experiences for guests — that’s critical because places can become stagnant.”  

Mr Martin said the museum will now focus on more in-house development.  
“We are looking at doing some more development around the airpark as well — elevated walkways, we’d love to put a roof over out Catalina aircraft, as well we’d like to develop our restaurant catering centre as well.”  

